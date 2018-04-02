 You’re Not Nigerian- Deontay Wilder Taunts Champion Anthony Joshua — Nigeria Today
You’re Not Nigerian- Deontay Wilder Taunts Champion Anthony Joshua

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Africa, Boxing, Sports | 0 comments

Deontay Wilder who is likely to be Anthony Joshua’s next opponent has started the trash talking game, stating that Joshua who is Nigerian and identifies with his Nigerian roots, isn’t African and he’s just from the UK Wilder, 32,  has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2015, and in doing so became the first American world heavyweight champion in […]

