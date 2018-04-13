Youths should see themselves as potential leaders – Senator Baba-Ahmed — Nigeria Today

Youths should see themselves as potential leaders – Senator Baba-Ahmed

Nigerian youths should see themselves as potential leaders rather than tools in the hands of failed politicians as 2019 general elections approaches.

This was the position of a presidential aspirant, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed during a courtesy call on his Royal Majesty Aholu Tha-Zunnon Toyon 1 of Ajara Vetho kingdom, Aholu Ebenezer Ahisu Koshoedo in Ajara Vetho.

Senator Baba-Ahmed said that as a young chap of forty-eight years old, he is ready to paddle the ship of the country as he is ready to defeat corruption rather than fighting it as it has become order of the day in Nigeria.

The young and vibrant presidential hopeful enjoined all Nigerians especially the youths to see 2019 as a year of liberation against enthronement of an analog president and to vote in a digital President that is well versed with the happenings of the moment.

Contributing, a former member of the House of Representatives and immediate past Chairman of the people’s Democratic party in Lagos State, Prince Setonji Gbemenu Koshoedo said that the visit was a surprise one as it is a sign that good things abound for Ajara Vetho, especially as the town is set to celebrate three months installation of the newly crowned King.

Prince Koshoedo however enjoined all the good people of Ajara Vetho home and abroad to support the aspiration of Senator Baba-Ahmed as he is passionate about the new Nigerian project.

In his remarks, the Tha-Zunnon Toyon I of Ajara Vetho thanked the delegation for finding him worthy and appreciated their gesture towards him as the Royal father prayed for the Presidential hopeful.

Correspondent Temitope Ajayi of Radio Nigeria reported that the relationship between the Presidential candidate and Prince Koshoedo dates back to when both were members of the green chambers at the national Assembly, while the delegation was received by traditional chiefs, religious and political leaders as well as a host of youths.

Also present in the entourage were members of the Datti Baba Ahmed Presidential Steering Committee headed by it’s Chairman, Hon Chuma Nzeribe and supported by Jones Adenine Oluremi.

