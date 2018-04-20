Youths urged to float political party to check godfatherism — Nigeria Today

Youths urged to float political party to check godfatherism

Enugu based non-governmental organisation, NGO, Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation, DULF, has

charged Nigerian youths to float their own political party where they will become masters and not pay

allegiance to political godfathers.

The executive director, DULF, Mr. Daniel Ukwu, who gave the charge while addressing newsmen in his

office in Enugu said that the youths are leaders of tomorrow and should be groomed for the future

leadership mantle.

Ukwu, whose focus is on mentoring of the youths for leadership positions, said that power is not given

but aspired for and urged the youths to form a political party of their own, where they will dictate the

tune and not dance to the whims and caprices of the political godfathers that may wish to mortgage

their future.

Ukwu pointed out that in mentoring the youths for leadership, they have to equip themselves with the

requisite knowledge that would place them in leadership positions because leadership is not given.

"Nobody gives you a chance. You have to equip yourself for leadership. There is nothing like giving

power to the young ones. You have to assume the leadership position by taking a decisive step.

Talking about the youth taking over leadership positions, Ukwu said that money and godfstherism in

politics would not allow the youth to aspire for political leadership and suggested a way out, which is for

the youths to form their own political parties where no one will boss them around.

He said that to make this feasible, even for the forthcoming 2019 general elections, the youths can float

their own political party.

“The youths can set up a political party where they will have a say and thus take over the future

leadership," he said.

The DULF boss also said that age is no hinderance to leadership so long as one has a vision to lead.

"Age should not be a barrier to leadership. It is the heart that matters. Leadership is all about vision," he

stresses.

He said that since its inception in 2013, the focus of the Foundation has been the mentoring of women

and the youths, adding that women play a role in the nurturing of children and for this reason women

are mentored on leadership as well as the youths.

"We mentor everybody especially women and youths. Women play a lot of roles in families and society

and that is why we are mentoring them," he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

