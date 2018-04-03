 YouTube Shooting: Woman Wounds 3 Before Killing Herself, Police Say - New York Times — Nigeria Today
YouTube Shooting: Woman Wounds 3 Before Killing Herself, Police Say – New York Times

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

YouTube Shooting: Woman Wounds 3 Before Killing Herself, Police Say
… • Three people were injured by gunfire, one of them critically, in a shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., on Tuesday afternoon. • The shooter, who the police said was a woman, died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound
YouTube shooting: gun attacks in the US are rarely carried out by womenThe Guardian
'Too close for comfort': YouTube shooting unfolds in chaotic lunchtime scene in San Bruno, CaliforniaUSA TODAY
Female shooter at YouTube HQ dead, 3 others woundedCNN
