YouTube removed 8M videos in 3 months, with machines doing most of the work — Nigeria Today

YouTube removed 8M videos in 3 months, with machines doing most of the work

Anyone can upload anything to YouTube, but the company’s computers are getting better at fishing out objectionable content. On Monday, YouTube revealed it removed 8.3 million videos in the last three months of 2017.

