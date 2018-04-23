“You’ve handled everything thrown at you with such grace” – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Wife Cynthia praises his #BBNaija Hosting Skills — Nigeria Today

“You’ve handled everything thrown at you with such grace” – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Wife Cynthia praises his #BBNaija Hosting Skills

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is the host with most! He ruled the stage for the third season of Big Brother Naija, which wrapped up yesterday. He was consistently giving us the best looks while also being an amazing intermediary for the housemates and their fans.

With the show done and dusted for this year, Ebuka’s wife Cynthia took to Instagram to praise his professionalism.

She wrote:

It’s all over ! And my miracle won !

Special shoutout to my darling husband, you were nothing short of amazing . Your work ethic and dedication inspires me everyday . You kept your head High despite foolish rumours. You’ve handled everything thrown at you with such grace . Only if I was half as graceful as you are .

Let’s not forget how well you slayed effortlessly week after week. I’m teaching you well .😬😂

Anyway cheers to a successful season . I wish you an even brighter year with more gigs and endorsements! . Major shout out to everyone who encouraged you and supported you through this season .

On to the next ! 😬😬😬

The post "You've handled everything thrown at you with such grace" – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Wife Cynthia praises his #BBNaija Hosting Skills appeared first on BellaNaija

