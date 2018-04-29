Yuguda wantsUlamas to preach on negative devt. indices in North — Nigeria Today

Yuguda wantsUlamas to preach on negative devt. indices in North
Former Governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isa Yuguda on Sunday urged Islamic Scholars to use their knowledge in mobilising the people to help reverse the negative development indices in the North. Yuguda made the appeal on Sunday in Bauchi at a workshop for Islamic Scholars under aegis of Movement for Peace and Tolerance. “No knowledge is a waste, both Islamic and the western knowledge cannot be a waste if effectively used.
