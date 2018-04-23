Yul Edochie to run for President in 2019 Elections — Nigeria Today

Yul Edochie to run for President in 2019 Elections

In 2017 Nollywood actor Yul Edochie showed an interest in politics by joining a political party and also running in the Anambra Governorship race.

Now he has declared his interest in running in the 2019 Presidential Elections.

He shared a campaign poster on social media and captioned:

Today I declare my interest to run for President of the greatest country in the world, Nigeria.

A blessed country that has been crippled by decades of bad leadership.

Enough is Enough!

Fellow Nigerians, stand with me let us bring the problems of our country to the THE LAST BUS STOP!!!

