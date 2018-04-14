Yusuf Lawal in line for Lokeren debut tonight - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today

Yusuf Lawal in line for Lokeren debut tonight – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)



Nigerian youngster Yusuf Lawal could finally make his debut for Lokeren tonight at home against KAS Eupen in a Belgian league playoff. Lokeren are battling to stay up in the top league and also face an injury crisis. Coach Peter Maes is reported to …



