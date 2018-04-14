Zakzaky: Islamic Movement comdems attack on protesters in Abuja — Nigeria Today

Zakzaky: Islamic Movement comdems attack on protesters in Abuja
The President Media Forum of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Ibrahim Musa on Saturday condemned harassment of members of the movement by the Police on Friday. Ibrahim Musa, in a statement, said a contingent of combat ready Policemen, led by the FCT Police Commissioner, took over the Unity Fountain with intent on stopping the […]
Zakzaky: Islamic Movement comdems attack on protesters in Abuja
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!