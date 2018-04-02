 Zambian ruling party members to vote against president - Citizen — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zambian ruling party members to vote against president – Citizen

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Zambian ruling party members to vote against president
Citizen
Disgruntled Patriotic Front members say they want to 'teach' Lungu a 'life lesson' after they were sidelined in a meeting last night. Members of Zambia's ruling Patriotic Front (PF) have resolved to vote against President Edgar Lungu in the forthcoming
'Impeachment motion an egregious abuse of Parley'Times of Zambia
Members of Zambia's ruling party to vote against LunguIndependent Online
Zambia expels Cuban ambassador for 'backing' new opposition partyafricanews
Independent –Stabroek News
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.