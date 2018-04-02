Zambian ruling party members to vote against president - Citizen — Nigeria Today

Zambian ruling party members to vote against president – Citizen
Zambian ruling party members to vote against president
Disgruntled Patriotic Front members say they want to 'teach' Lungu a 'life lesson' after they were sidelined in a meeting last night. Members of Zambia's ruling Patriotic Front (PF) have resolved to vote against President Edgar Lungu in the forthcoming …
