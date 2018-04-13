Zamfara killings: Anka emirate orders 3 days fasting — Nigeria Today

Zamfara killings: Anka emirate orders 3 days fasting

Anka emirate council in Zamfara has declared three days mourning and directed the people to fast for three days to seek Allah’s intervention over insecurity in the area. Gunmen on Wednesday attacked Kuru-Kuru and Jarkuka villages in the area, killed 26 people and injured many. Two weeks earlier, no fewer than 30 people were killed […]

The post Zamfara killings: Anka emirate orders 3 days fasting appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

