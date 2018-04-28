Zamfara Killings: Why Governors Cannot Guarantee Security In States – Yari — Nigeria Today

Zamfara Killings: Why Governors Cannot Guarantee Security In States – Yari

Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum (NGF), Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, says state governors can not enforce maximum security in their domains because they are not in control of security agencies. Yari told newsmen in Abuja at the end of an NGF meeting on Thursday that the governors were working energetically with the federal government to […]

The post Zamfara Killings: Why Governors Cannot Guarantee Security In States – Yari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

