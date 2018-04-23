Zamfara lawmaker loses 10 family members in accident — Nigeria Today

Zamfara lawmaker loses 10 family members in accident

The Zamfara Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday confirmed the death of 10 persons in an auto crash. The victims included three biological children and seven other family members of Alhaji Saidu Yarkufoji, a member of Zamfara State House of Assembly, representing Bakura State Constituency. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) confirmed that other family members of the lawmaker, who died in the accident were four of his grandchildren, his two sisters and his driver.

