Zanu PF to use voters' roll in dry run - Zimbabwe Independent — Nigeria Today

Zanu PF to use voters’ roll in dry run – Zimbabwe Independent
|
Zimbabwe Independent
|
Zanu PF to use voters' roll in dry run
Zimbabwe Independent
ZANU PF — which has embarked on a grassroots-based voter mobilisation strategy — is planning to use the provisional voters roll compiled by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in its primary polls slated for May 5 ahead of the upcoming general …
Zanu PF HQ to vet aspiring candidates CVs
Over 1 300 aspire for positions on Zanu PF ticket
Bhora Musango Threats, ZANU PF Reverses Disqualifications
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!