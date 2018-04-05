ZealKeyz preaches contentment in new song, Farawe - Nigeria Today — Nigeria Today

ZealKeyz preaches contentment in new song, Farawe – Nigeria Today

ZealKeyz preaches contentment in new song, Farawe

Nigeria Today

Up and coming hip-hop singer, Ekeh Eustace Chinaza, better known by his stage name ZealKeyz, is set to shake the Nigerian music space with his new single “Farawe”. The young talent, who has been doing music since he was 11 years old and professionally …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

