Zenith Bank Customers To Enjoy Filmhouse Discount And More With Scan To Pay — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

Customers of Nigeria’s leading bank, Zenith Bank plc, will enjoy discounts at The Place branches, as well as the Filmhouse cinemas in Lekki and Surulere.

Zenith Bank Customers To Enjoy Discounts At The Place, FilmhouseZenith Bank in promotion of its scan to pay feature has partnered with the merchants to provide a #500 discount when they choose the masterpass option while making QR payments of N1,000 and above.

Zenith Bank Customers To Enjoy Discounts At The Place, FilmhouseScan To Pay is a fast, simple and secure way of making payments at merchant’s outlets by simply scanning a QR code using a smart phone. QR is an acronym for Quick Response code.

Zenith Bank Customers To Enjoy Discounts At The Place, FilmhouseIt is similar to a barcode displayed on items or goods found in stores.

The post Zenith Bank Customers To Enjoy Filmhouse Discount And More With Scan To Pay appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

