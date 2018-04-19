Zenith Bank, Ikoyi Club stage swimming tourney - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Zenith Bank, Ikoyi Club stage swimming tourney – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Zenith Bank, Ikoyi Club stage swimming tourney
New Telegraph Newspaper
The annual youth swimming competition for primary and secondary schools in Lagos State will start this weekend in Ikoyi Club. The 'catch them young' inter-school tournament in its third edition is the initiative of the club in conjunction with Zenith …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!