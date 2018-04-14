 Zenith Bank posts N174bn profit - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Zenith Bank posts N174bn profit – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 14, 2018


Zenith Bank posts N174bn profit
Zenith Bank Plc, has posted N174 billion as its gross Profit-Before-Tax for the year ended 2017. The figure is higher than the N140 billion recorded as Profit-Before-Tax in 2016, showing an improvement of 24 per cent. Speaking at its 27th Annual
