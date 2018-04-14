Zenith Bank posts N174bn profit — Nigeria Today

Zenith Bank posts N174bn profit

Zenith Bank Plc, has posted N174 billion as its gross Profit-Before-Tax for the year ended 2017. The figure is higher than the N140 billion recorded as Profit-Before-Tax in 2016, showing an improvement of 24 per cent. Speaking at its 27th Annual General Meeting in Abuja on Friday, the bank’s Chairman, Jim Ovia revealed that the bank’s […]

The post Zenith Bank posts N174bn profit appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

