 Zenith Bank posts N174bn profit — Nigeria Today
Zenith Bank posts N174bn profit

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Zenith Bank Plc, has posted N174 billion as its gross Profit-Before-Tax for the year ended 2017. The figure is higher than the N140 billion recorded as Profit-Before-Tax in 2016, showing an improvement of 24 per cent.  Speaking at its 27th Annual General Meeting in Abuja on Friday, the bank’s Chairman, Jim Ovia revealed that the bank’s […]

