 Zenith Bank Unveils New *966# EazyBanking Video — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zenith Bank Unveils New *966# EazyBanking Video

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Foremost Nigerian financial institution, Zenith Bank has unveiled a new commercial for its personal banking platform, *966# Eazybanking. The commercial which highlights the platform’s easy-to-use, simple interface is available on the bank’s social media platforms. Watch below:  Life made simple with *966#EazyBanking.Dial *996# to register now. #MakingLifeSimple pic.twitter.com/PNjoAd9KQx — Zenith Bank (@ZenithBank) April 18, 2018 […]

The post Zenith Bank Unveils New *966# EazyBanking Video appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.