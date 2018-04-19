Zenith Bank Unveils New *966# EazyBanking Video — Nigeria Today

Zenith Bank Unveils New *966# EazyBanking Video
Foremost Nigerian financial institution, Zenith Bank has unveiled a new commercial for its personal banking platform, *966# Eazybanking. The commercial which highlights the platform’s easy-to-use, simple interface is available on the bank’s social media platforms. Watch below: Life made simple with *966#EazyBanking.Dial *996# to register now. #MakingLifeSimple pic.twitter.com/PNjoAd9KQx — Zenith Bank (@ZenithBank) April 18, 2018 […]
The post Zenith Bank Unveils New *966# EazyBanking Video appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!