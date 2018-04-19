Zenith Bank Unveils New *966# EazyBanking Video — Nigeria Today

Zenith Bank Unveils New *966# EazyBanking Video

Foremost Nigerian financial institution, Zenith Bank has unveiled a new commercial for its personal banking platform, *966# Eazybanking. The commercial which highlights the platform’s easy-to-use, simple interface is available on the bank’s social media platforms. Watch below: Life made simple with *966#EazyBanking.Dial *996# to register now. #MakingLifeSimple pic.twitter.com/PNjoAd9KQx — Zenith Bank (@ZenithBank) April 18, 2018 […]

