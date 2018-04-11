 Zidane can’t explain Real’s Euro-dominance and domestic woes — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zidane can’t explain Real’s Euro-dominance and domestic woes

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was at a loss on Tuesday to explain why his side’s disappointing La Liga campaign contrasts with their dominant displays in the UEFA Champions League. The former France midfielder spoke ahead of their 2017/2018 Champions League quarter-final second leg against Juventus on Wednesday. Real slipped down to fourth in the Liga standings and 15 points behind leaders FC Barcelona following Sunday’s draw with Atletico Madrid.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.