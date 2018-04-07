 Zidane Insists That There Will Be No Guard of Honour For Barcelona During Clasico — Nigeria Today
Zidane Insists That There Will Be No Guard of Honour For Barcelona During Clasico

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that his Real Madrid team have no intention of giving Barcelona a guard of honour when the two teams clash on the 6th of May. It has been an old tradition for the rivals to acknowledge the achievements of one another once top honours are secured. In this case, […]

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

