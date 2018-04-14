Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane dismisses 'jealousy' of critics - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane dismisses ‘jealousy’ of critics – ESPN
|
ESPN
|
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane dismisses 'jealousy' of critics
ESPN
Juventus' second leg comeback was undone deep into second half stoppage time as Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty to send Real Madrid to the Champions League semis. (4:00). Facebook · Twitter · Facebook Messenger · Email; comment. 11:41 AM ET …
Zidane sick of Real 'robbery' jibes after Juve game
Zidane slams criticism of Real's last-gasp Juve win
Zinedine Zidane: Robbery talk is embarrassing
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!