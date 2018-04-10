Zimbabwe embraces ample cooperation opportunities following Mnangagwa's trip to China - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

Zimbabwe embraces ample cooperation opportunities following Mnangagwa’s trip to China – Xinhua
|
Xinhua
|
Zimbabwe embraces ample cooperation opportunities following Mnangagwa's trip to China
Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa before their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin). by Zhang Yuliang, Gretinah …
Zimbabwe: Elections – Zim Has Nothing to Hide
Mnangagwa a 'Mugabe look-alike'? Zim presidential spokesperson takes on cynics
New presidents of Zimbabwe, Botswana meet in Harare
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!