Zimbabwe government reverses decision to fire striking nurses - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Zimbabwe government reverses decision to fire striking nurses – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Zimbabwe government reverses decision to fire striking nurses
Times LIVE
Nurses in Zimbabwe have scored a major victory with the government hiring a number of unemployed nurses and reversing dismissal letters of almost 6‚000 other nurses that were fired after downing tools. A fortnight ago 16‚000 nurses in government …
Zimbabwe Opposition Fears Mnangagwa And Army Plan To Rig Election
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga roles conflict
Zimbabwe: Another High-Powered Chinese Delegation Jets in
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!