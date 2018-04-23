 Zimbabwe government reverses decision to fire striking nurses - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Zimbabwe government reverses decision to fire striking nurses – Times LIVE

Zimbabwe government reverses decision to fire striking nurses
Nurses in Zimbabwe have scored a major victory with the government hiring a number of unemployed nurses and reversing dismissal letters of almost 6‚000 other nurses that were fired after downing tools. A fortnight ago 16‚000 nurses in government
