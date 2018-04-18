 Zimbabwe Govt Fires Striking Nurses — Nigeria Today
Zimbabwe Govt Fires Striking Nurses

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Health, News | 0 comments

The Zimbabwe government has sacked all striking nurses at public hospitals after they turned down a government offer of 17.1 million U.S. dollars to improve their pay. The government said in a statement on Tuesday that it regarded the industrial action as politically motivated, and that it would immediately employ new nurses and recall those […]

