Zimbabwe invited to Commonwealth summit in London - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

Zimbabwe invited to Commonwealth summit in London – Xinhua

Zimbabwe invited to Commonwealth summit in London
HARARE, April 15 (Xinhua) — Zimbabwe has been invited to the Commonwealth Heads of State Summit that begins in London Monday and ends next Sunday, marking the latest sign of thawing of relations between Harare and London, state media reported Sunday
