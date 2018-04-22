 Zimbabwe nurses end strike, challenge dismissal in court - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zimbabwe nurses end strike, challenge dismissal in court – Reuters

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Zimbabwe nurses end strike, challenge dismissal in court
Reuters
HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwean nurses have called off a strike against poor working conditions and will return to work on Monday, a nurses union said on Sunday. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga last week announced the sacking of 16,000 striking

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.