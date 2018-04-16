 Zimbabwe Nurses Go on Strike Over Allowances - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today
Zimbabwe Nurses Go on Strike Over Allowances – U.S. News & World Report

Zimbabwe Nurses Go on Strike Over Allowances
HARARE (Reuters) – Nurses in Zimbabwe went on strike on Monday to press the government to pay them allowances and to protest a flawed system for grading salaries, a nurses union said. The strike left public hospitals understaffed and follows a month
