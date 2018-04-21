 Zimbabwe nurses stage public protest after being sacked - Independent — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zimbabwe nurses stage public protest after being sacked – Independent

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent

Zimbabwe nurses stage public protest after being sacked
Independent
Harare, Zimbabwe | AFP | Scores of Zimbabwe nurses on Friday protested in Harare's central city park after the government dismissed them for striking over low salaries and poor working conditions. The nurses, who wore their white uniforms, demanded the
Fired Zimbabwe nurses offer free health care to public in protestCitizen TV (press release)
EDITORIAL COMMENT: Govt must not pander to whims of political malcontentsChronicle
Government still to dismiss nursesNehanda Radio
DailyNews –AllAfrica.com –Brinkwire (press release) –Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.