 Zimbabwe play smashes taboo, mocking ousted Mugabes - SowetanLIVE Sunday World — Nigeria Today
Zimbabwe play smashes taboo, mocking ousted Mugabes – SowetanLIVE Sunday World

Posted on Apr 12, 2018


Zimbabwe play smashes taboo, mocking ousted Mugabes
"The president is in charge and that means me too," says Zimbabwe's "former first lady Grace Mugabe" to howls of laughter from the theatre audience. "Everyone must rally behind me, the mother of the nation. I am the wife of the president." "Grace" was
