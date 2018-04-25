Zimbabwe To Settle Foreign Lenders With $3.5 bn Sovereign Bond – Minister - The Tide — Nigeria Today

Zimbabwe To Settle Foreign Lenders With $3.5 bn Sovereign Bond – Minister – The Tide



The Tide Zimbabwe To Settle Foreign Lenders With $3.5 bn Sovereign Bond – Minister

The Tide

Zimbabwe is considering issuing between 2.5 billion dollars and 3.5 billion dollars in sovereign bonds and use some of the money to clear arrears to foreign lenders, Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe has said. Mukupe said in Harare on Tuesday …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

