 Zimra tax debt scales US$4,2bn - Zimbabwe Independent — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zimra tax debt scales US$4,2bn – Zimbabwe Independent

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Zimbabwe Independent

Zimra tax debt scales US$4,2bn
Zimbabwe Independent
As at the end of the first quarter on March 31 2018, the authority's tax debt was sitting at US$4,227 billion and of this, 80% is owed by the private sector. Such a tax debt position reflects of an abnormal revenue administration and very low levels of
Private sector 'owes' Zimra $4,2 billion in tax arrearsChronicle
Private sector owes Zimra $4,2bnThe Herald

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.