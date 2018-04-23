ZTE working to solve US component sales ban, and save the company — Nigeria Today

ZTE working to solve US component sales ban, and save the company

The U.S. Department of Commerce has banned American companies from selling components to China-based company ZTE. The company allegedly made false statements to U.S. officials back in 2016 and 2017. Here’s everything you need to know.

The post ZTE working to solve US component sales ban, and save the company appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

