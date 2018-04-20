ZTE’s U.S. technology ban could leave it without access to Android — Nigeria Today

ZTE’s U.S. technology ban could leave it without access to Android
Chinese phone and gadget manfacturer ZTE is in hot water following a decision by the U.S. government that bans it from buying U.S. tech. This could mean it’s no longer able to use the Android operating system.
The post ZTE’s U.S. technology ban could leave it without access to Android appeared first on Digital Trends.
