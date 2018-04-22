Zubby Michael admires Onyii Alex’s camel toe, she responds — Nigeria Today

Zubby Michael admires Onyii Alex’s camel toe, she responds

Nollywood actress, Onyii Alex,shared a rather racy photo of herself on her Instagram page which has generated some harsh comments from her followers.

The stunning actress share the photos which showed off her camel toe, which her colleague in Nollywood, Zubby Michael couldn’t help but notice.

The photo Onyii Alex shared came with this caption;

Real support is rare… real love is rare.. real friendship is rare..real is rare.. if u find it keep it… Happy Sunday fam

However all Zubby Michael saw was the camel toe on fleek and he wrote;

Pussy line on fleek, Monkey

Replying him,, Onyii Alex wrote;

Go to church, monkey

Following the comments she got on the photo, Onyii Alex has long turned off the comment section of the photo.

Source – Gistreel

