Zuckerberg Gets Grilled In Latest “Bad Lip Reading” Episode [Video] — Nigeria Today

Zuckerberg Gets Grilled In Latest “Bad Lip Reading” Episode [Video]

Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg testified in front of the U.S. Congress, proving just how much of a robot he really is.

The whole thing was painful to watch, but thankfully the Zuck’s time before Congress gave us loads and loads of meme-worthy content.

But before we were able to lay the situation to rest, up popped Bad Lip Reading.

With conversations about special vans, chugging water and the inability to blink, the latest episode alludes to the senators’ lack of understanding of Facebook and the Internet in general:

“When I have the Facebook, do I also have the internet?”

There’s also a weird interaction between Zuck and Ted Cruz, tons of wheezing, and an awkward musical performance from Senator Lindsey Graham.

It’s almost, almost, identical to the real thing:

One more time with conviction:

“It’s tradition where I’m from to stare at the outstretched hand.”

Great stuff.

