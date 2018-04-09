Zuckerberg to face angry lawmakers as Facebook firestorm rages - The Business Times — Nigeria Today

Zuckerberg to face angry lawmakers as Facebook firestorm rages – The Business Times
|
The Business Times
|
Zuckerberg to face angry lawmakers as Facebook firestorm rages
The Business Times
Mark Zuckerberg will appear before US lawmakers this week as a firestorm rocks Facebook over its data privacy scandal, with pressure mounting for new regulations on social media platforms. PHOTO: NYTIMES. [WASHINGTON] Mark Zuckerberg will appear before …
An Update on Our Plans to Restrict Data Access on Facebook | Facebook Newsroom
Facebook retracted Zuckerberg's messages from recipients' inboxes
Mark Zuckerberg – With important elections coming up in… | Facebook
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!