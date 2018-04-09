 Zuckerberg to face angry lawmakers as Facebook firestorm rages - The Business Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zuckerberg to face angry lawmakers as Facebook firestorm rages – The Business Times

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Business Times

Zuckerberg to face angry lawmakers as Facebook firestorm rages
The Business Times
Mark Zuckerberg will appear before US lawmakers this week as a firestorm rocks Facebook over its data privacy scandal, with pressure mounting for new regulations on social media platforms. PHOTO: NYTIMES. [WASHINGTON] Mark Zuckerberg will appear before
An Update on Our Plans to Restrict Data Access on Facebook | Facebook NewsroomFacebook Newsroom
Facebook retracted Zuckerberg's messages from recipients' inboxesTechCrunch
Mark Zuckerberg – With important elections coming up in… | FacebookFacebook

all 301 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.