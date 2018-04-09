Zuckerberg will defend Facebook as 'positive force in the world' in testimony - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Zuckerberg will defend Facebook as ‘positive force in the world’ in testimony – The Guardian
The Guardian
Zuckerberg will defend Facebook as 'positive force in the world' in testimony
The Guardian
The Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday. Photograph: J. Scott Applewhite/AP. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg will defend the social platform as a “positive force in the world” when he addresses Congress on …
Mark Zuckerberg — Facebook Made a 'Big Mistake: DealBook Briefing
The Latest: Democrat Says Zuckerberg 'Forthright' in Meeting
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: 'My mistake' for abuse of voter info
