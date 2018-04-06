Zuma appears in court to face corruption charges — Nigeria Today

Zuma appears in court to face corruption charges

Immediate past president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, appeared in court on Friday to face corruption charges relating to a $2.5 billion arms deal. The 75-year-old, whose nine years in office were marked by economic stagnation and credit downgrades, faces 16 charges including fraud, racketeering and money laundering. DAILY POST had reported that the Imo […]

