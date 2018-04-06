 Zuma appears in court to face corruption charges — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Zuma appears in court to face corruption charges

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Immediate past president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, appeared in court on Friday to face corruption charges relating to a $2.5 billion arms deal. The 75-year-old, whose nine years in office were marked by economic stagnation and credit downgrades, faces 16 charges including fraud, racketeering and money laundering. DAILY POST had reported that the Imo […]

Zuma appears in court to face corruption charges

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.