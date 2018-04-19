​Zuma appoints lawyers to fight latest cost order - reports - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Zuma appoints lawyers to fight latest cost order – reports – Mail & Guardian
Zuma appoints lawyers to fight latest cost order – reports
Former president Jacob Zuma has appointed lawyers to challenge a cost order worth an estimated R10-million in the state capture court case. This latest reported appeal by Zuma will come in his personal capacity, after the Pretoria high court awarded …
Zuma must pay wasted legal costs – judge
Zuma appoints new legal team to fight state capture costs order
Political Desk: 'The purpose was to punish Zuma with that (R10m) legal bill'
