Zuma faces corruption charges — Nigeria Today

Zuma faces corruption charges

South Africa’s former President, Jacob Zuma, is in court on corruption charges related to a 1990s arms deal.

The charges dogged his presidency and were reinstated in 2016, the BBC reports.

He faces 16 –count charge of corruption, racketeering, fraud and money laundering at the High Court in Durban.

Mr. Zuma, who was forced out of office in February, denies any wrongdoing.

His supporters have descended on the city to rally for him, while his critics think court action is long overdue.

The 75-year-old arrived at the court in his home province on Friday morning, smiling and giving thumbs up to the crowd.

