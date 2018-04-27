Zuma says he announced free education 'years too late' - Citizen — Nigeria Today

Zuma says he announced free education ‘years too late’ – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Zuma says he announced free education 'years too late'
Citizen
The former president has explained some of his thinking behind an unexpected announcement last year that went against the Heher commission. Despite the fact that announcing free higher education was effectively his last major announcement before his …
Zuma On Free Education: 'Why Did We Take Over 20 Years?'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!