Zuma’s 24-year-old wife-to-be quits job — Nigeria Today

Zuma’s 24-year-old wife-to-be quits job

Zuma’s wife-to-be Nonkanyiso Conco Miss Nonkanyiso Conco, the 24-year-old former South African President Jacob Zuma’s wife-to-be, has quit her job after she was threatened with recall. Conco on Monday resigned from her job as national executive committee treasurer and communications officer at the non-profit organisation She Conquers. According to the reports, Conco had until close […]

