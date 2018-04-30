Zylofon's Halifax Gives Wisa Ghc10,000 To Settle Court Fine - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today

Zylofon’s Halifax Gives Wisa Ghc10,000 To Settle Court Fine – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Zylofon's Halifax Gives Wisa Ghc10,000 To Settle Court Fine
Peace FM Online
Halifax Ansah-Addo, Director of Communications for Zylofon Cash and Zylofon Events, has come to the rescue of hiplife artiste Wisa Greid, who was fined by a court today [Monday] for showing his penis whiles performing on stage in 2015. Halifax, an arts …
Zylofon Media's Halifax Ansah pays off Wisa Greid's court fine
Zylofon Media's Halifax Ansah pays off Wisa Greid's GHc 8400 court fine
Wisa Greid fined Gh¢8400 for indecency on stage
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!