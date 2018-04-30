 Zylofon's Halifax Gives Wisa Ghc10,000 To Settle Court Fine - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today
Zylofon’s Halifax Gives Wisa Ghc10,000 To Settle Court Fine – Peace FM Online

Posted on Apr 30, 2018


Peace FM Online

Zylofon's Halifax Gives Wisa Ghc10,000 To Settle Court Fine
Halifax Ansah-Addo, Director of Communications for Zylofon Cash and Zylofon Events, has come to the rescue of hiplife artiste Wisa Greid, who was fined by a court today [Monday] for showing his penis whiles performing on stage in 2015. Halifax, an arts
