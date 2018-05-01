1 dead as taxi speeds through crowd following violent protests in Mitchells Plain - News24 — Nigeria Today

1 dead as taxi speeds through crowd following violent protests in Mitchells Plain – News24
1 dead as taxi speeds through crowd following violent protests in Mitchells Plain
A Mitchell's Plain resident died on Wednesday night after he was hit by a taxi which then fled the scene during a community protest, authorities said. Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason told News24 that two other people were injured …
PICS: #SiqaloProtest: Major routes closed again
