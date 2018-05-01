1 injured as police fire rubber bullets in Soweto protest - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

1 injured as police fire rubber bullets in Soweto protest – Eyewitness News
1 injured as police fire rubber bullets in Soweto protest
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – At least one woman has been injured in the latest round of rubber bullets fired by police in the south of Johannesburg. Officers are trying to restore calm to several communities including parts of Soweto, Freedom Park and Lenasia where …
