 10 YEARS OF POWER OUTAGE: Youths protest in Ondo South - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

10 YEARS OF POWER OUTAGE: Youths protest in Ondo South – Vanguard

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

10 YEARS OF POWER OUTAGE: Youths protest in Ondo South
Vanguard
By Dayo Johnson. AKURE — ANGRY youths, weekend, protested, against 10 years of power outage in the South Senatorial District of Ondo State. They equally lamented the marginalization of the riverine area by the state government. The youths, under the
Ondo youths protest over ten years power outage.NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.