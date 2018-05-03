 100 killed as powerful storms ravage north India - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 3, 2018


100 killed as powerful storms ravage north India
Powerful dust storms tore across northern India killing at least 100 people and injuring more than 140 as they flattened houses in their path and warnings were made Thursday of more chaos to come. Winds of more than 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour
India dust storms: Nearly 100 killed in Uttar Pradesh, RajasthanBBC News
Over 90 people dead after rain and dust storms lash Uttar Pradesh, RajasthanTimes of India
Scores dead as dust storm and heavy rain sweep through IndiaAljazeera.com
Daily Mail –Sky News –Hindustan Times –The Punch
all 195 news articles »

 

